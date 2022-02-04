How Long Did Lily James' Transformation Into Pamela Anderson Take?

Interestingly enough, the team couldn't completely copy Tommy's tattoos. "We can't copyright or infringe upon a tattoo artist's work, so once we're done designing those tattoos, we have to change them about 30 percent," Collins continued.

Needless to say, the incredible detail the hair, makeup, and special effects team put into transforming Sebastian and Lily paid off!

You can stream the first three episodes of Pam & Tommy now on Hulu.