What's Fact and What's Fiction in Hulu's New Series 'Pam & Tommy'? (SPOILERS)

In Episode 2, after meeting Pam in the L.A. nightclub, Tommy calls Pam all the time, but she turns down hanging out with him because of her busy schedule. After mentioning to Tommy that Baywatch is sending her to Cancún for a long weekend to schmooze with the show's syndicators, Tommy ends up flying down too (even though she tells him not to come because she's working). However, he tracks her down and whisks her off to a nightclub, and during their wild and crazy ecstasy-fueled weekend, the pair get married on a beach in Mexico.

The way their wedding is portrayed in the series is primarily accurate, with a few exceptions. Tommy and Pam did get married on a beach in Cancún on Feb. 19, 1995. The actress wore a white bikini, which was also one of the items inside the stolen safe.

Unlike in the series, it had been several weeks before Tommy and Pam saw one another again after meeting in the nightclub. When she told him about having to fly to Mexico for a photo shoot, he did decide to go and surprise her. Tommy recalled to Rolling Stone, "I called every hotel on the strip, searching for her."

He found Pam at the Ritz-Carlton, and the two spent the weekend together. One night, according to People, Tommy proposed, simply saying, "I want to marry you!" His real-life proposal doesn't seem to have been anywhere nearly as dramatic or public as it's portrayed in the show.