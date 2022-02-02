The Filming Locations Selected for 'Pam and Tommy' Perfectly Fit the Famous Story

The locations utilized within Los Angeles for Pam and Tommy are varied, and align mostly with the places that actually played a role in the two stars's lives. Some of the locations used for the show within the city, per The Cinemaholic, include the Griffith Observatory, Venice Beach, the Sheats-Goldstein Residence, and Point Dume.

An unspecified Los Angeles church was also used to recreate Pamela and Tommy's famous wedding for one scene in the show.