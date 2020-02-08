A Complete Breakdown of Pamela Anderson's Five(ish) Marriages

On Jan. 21, Pamela Anderson announced that, for a fifth time, she has decided to give this whole marriage business a try. This time around, the lucky man is movie producer Jon Peters, 74.

“They are very much in love and were married yesterday,” Pamela's publicist Matthew Berritt told People at the time. Although Pamela and Jon only reconnected romantically a few months ago, they actually dated 30 years previously.