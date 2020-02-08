We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
pamela-anderson-marriages-1579639210153.jpg
Source: Michael Bezjian/Getty

A Complete Breakdown of Pamela Anderson's Five(ish) Marriages

By

On Jan. 21, Pamela Anderson announced that, for a fifth time, she has decided to give this whole marriage business a try. This time around, the lucky man is movie producer Jon Peters, 74. 

“They are very much in love and were married yesterday,” Pamela's publicist Matthew Berritt told People at the time. Although Pamela and Jon only reconnected romantically a few months ago, they actually dated 30 years previously. 

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Jon told The Hollywood Reporter of his marriage to the 52-year-old actress. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela.”