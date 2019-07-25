'The Hills' Star Brandon Thomas Lee Opens Up About His Dating Life

Our absolute favorite The Hills: New Beginnings star has got to be celebrity heir Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. In a group of washed out, no-longer-really-rich pseudo-celebs, this 23-year-old brings some young and fresh energy, and we're really here for it.

All of this after he'd sworn he'd never do reality TV. "For the longest time, I never thought I would do anything like this," he said in an interview with Women's Wear Daily. But now that he's on the show, we know we'll get a sneak peek into his dating life. But is Brandon Thomas Lee dating anyone now? Keep reading.

Source: Instagram

It was a tough decision for Brandon to agree to reality TV. "Because when I was a little baby... It's different being born into my family," he told WWD. "When I was a little baby, I had paparazzi jumping over my fence trying to take photos of me, all this stuff, and it was a lot for a kid. I could not handle it."

But we're so glad he gave it a whirl because he's the funnest to follow on MTV. We get to watch as he navigates his recent sobriety, as well as the world of modeling and acting, which he got into while living in Canada, before returning to his native Malibu. "That's where I discovered acting and all this stuff, and it brought me to this point," he said.

Most adorably, we recently watched as he brought a Baywatch jacket to set for good luck. Cuuuute. We love that we get to see this side of Brandon, especially because one of the big reasons he didn't want to be featured on The Hills reboot is because he was afraid it'd be detrimental to his budding acting and modeling career.

The Hills isn't his first gig. Which brings us to a couple of things you might have caught Brandon in. His CV is not yet overflowing with movies and shows, but we expect it will be very soon. Modeling-wise, he got his start five years ago, at 18, walking the runway for Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana, and Phillip Plein.

Source: Instagram

And when it comes to acting, you might have caught him on the Netflix teen comedy, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. He's also set to appear in the second season of BET's series, Tales, opposite his pansexual ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne. "I was nervous about that," he told WWD. "Her boyfriend was there and I'm just like, 'Oh, no.'"

"But she's such a sweetheart and I always thought we would work together sooner or later, to be honest," he added. "It's just crazy, the world brings some people together and it's hilarious."

So... does Brandon Thomas Lee have a girlfriend? If having cameras follow him around was hard, dating on screen was even harder for Brandon. "That was one of the hardest things for me, trying to put my personal life on the show," he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It was hard at first, but more than I expected definitely happened with that," he continued. "And I think you guys will get to see some relationships on the show and see kinda how I am with that and how that plays out ultimately. I am single, so you can tell how that played out. You'll see. It's interesting."