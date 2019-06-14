Fans Are Still Confused Why Mischa Barton Is on 'The Hills: New Beginnings'

After nine long years, fans of The Hills are getting a little treat. The hit reality show’s reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, is airing on Monday, June 24 – and the revival is set to star some of the original series’ most familiar faces. But like any other remake these days, there will be some new ones as well. And some unexpected ones.

Surprisingly, The OC star Mischa Barton is now on the star-studded list, as is Pamela Anderson’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee. But after it was revealed that Mischa would be on The Hills: New Beginnings, loyal viewers couldn’t help but ask why. Scroll down for everything we know about the show’s casting and more!

So, why is Mischa Barton on The Hills: New Beginnings? One of the show’s stars Whitney Port gave her two cents on the matter during an April sit-down with That’s So Retrograde – and admitted she thinks it has a lot to do with the show’s most familiar face, Lauren Conrad, choosing not to come back.

“I don’t know, I can’t really explain it fully because it’s a little bit confusing to me but that’s what they tell me,” she said at the time. Whitney added, “They think she is like the original Lauren because she was the cool girl on The OC. She was famous around the same time [and] all of her scandals were around the same time of The Hills scandals so they [the series’ producers] think she has a relatable story to tell — a ‘new beginning.’”

In Mischa’s words, it seems like she literally is ready for a “new beginning.” After a tumultuous few years filled with legal drama, breakups, health issues, and more ups and downs, she explained to Entertainment Tonight in June that “it’s definitely starting a new chapter in my life.”

“I do feel I’ve been through a lot, especially in the last few years,” she added, noting that she is doing “great” today. “This has been an interesting journey and it’s been really fun to do. I’m really happy to be back in Los Angeles.” Keep in mind that The Hills and Laguna Beach really were the reality version of The OC after all…

What will Mischa Barton’s character be like on The Hills: New Beginnings? The latest super-edited teaser of The Hills: New Beginnings shows Mischa saying “here we go!” in a dramatic voice, but we have no clue which cast member she’s saying it to. However, she told ET that her character is the “voice of reason” this season. “I do have a boyfriend when the show starts, but you’ll see,” she teased.

What other new faces are joining The Hills: New Beginnings? In addition to Mischa Barton, The Hills: New Beginnings is welcoming Kaitlynn Carter (Brody Jenner’s wife), Jennifer Delgado (Frankie Delgado’s wife), Ashley Wahler (Jason Wahler’s wife), and Brandon Thomas Lee (son of actress Pamela Anderson). “If MTV would have asked me at any other time in my life, I would have absolutely said, ‘No,’” Brandon told ET of his new role. “I've been sober for a really long time now. But now it feels like the perfect time for me.”

Pamela has opened up about the support she has for the 23-year-old’s new endeavor as well. “It’s his journey,” she told Us Weekly. “He’s invincible. Brandon can do anything. People tell him, ‘You shouldn’t do this,’ but he’s such a talented actor... He’s on his journey and he’s going to have a great time and I’m sure it’s going to be very, very entertaining because he is so funny.”

“He’s so wild and that’s what I love about him,” she continued. “And he’s sober. He doesn’t drink and he has such a great time. For some people, [drinking] actually takes your personality away.” We don’t know about you, but we’re also super excited for Pam’s surprise cameo this season…

Which original cast members are returning to The Hills: New Beginnings? Luckily for fans, a slew of the show’s original cast members are coming back for the reboot, including Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, and Frankie Delgado. Audrina revealed she is happy to welcome newcomer Mischa. “Mischa and I actually got along very well and I really like her. I’m not a dramatic person to begin with, but I do have my fair share of drama on the show, and Mischa was really cool,” she recently told Us Weekly.

Who is not returning to The Hills: New Beginnings? Sadly, Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, and Lo Bosworth have chosen not to be a part of the revival. However, Kristin admitted she was surprised by Mischa joining the show. "Yeah. I was, too," Kristin replied to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live after he admitted he was surprised by the casting of Mischa. "I mean, I'm curious like everybody else is to see it. I can't wait,” Kristin added.

Lo Bosworth, Lauren Conrad, and Kristin Cavallari in 2008.