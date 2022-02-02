'Pam & Tommy' Has the World Curious About How Long Pamela Anderson Was Married to Tommy Lee

'Pam & Tommy' Has the World Curious About How Long Pamela Anderson Was Married to Tommy LeeBy Stephanie Harper
Feb. 2 2022, Published 2:59 p.m. ET
It’s no surprise that all eyes are on Pamela Anderson right now with the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy recently dropping on the streaming platform. The drama focuses on Pamela's past relationship with Tommy Lee and everything that happened after their honeymoon sex tape got stolen and leaked to the general public.
Pamela's marriage to Tommy isn’t the only time she made it down the aisle though. Here’s a breakdown of all the times Pamela‘s been married.
How long were Pam and Tommy married?
Pamela‘s first marriage was to Tommy in 1995. They eloped on a beach in Mexico after knowing each other for a mere 96 hours. He was married to Heather Locklear before tying the knot with Pamela (in a way many people might consider quite impulsive). The marriage ended up lasting three years and resulted in a multitude of scandals. They have two kids together: Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.
After Pam and Tommy's breakup, she married Kid Rock.
Pamela and Kid Rock started dating in the spring of 2001 and were engaged by the spring of 2002. They ended up parting ways before their original wedding plans worked out. A few years down the line in 2006, they decided to reconcile.
They got married on a yacht in St. Tropez in front of all their friends and family. A few months later, in November, Pamela filed for divorce and revealed she suffered a miscarriage during the marriage.
Pamela married Rick Salomon in 2007.
In 2007, Pamela married her third husband, Rick Salomon. They made it official at a Las Vegas hotel during the fall of that year but ended up filing for divorce by December. Instead of actually divorcing, they were granted an annulment in 2008 by citing “fraud" as their reason for splitting.
Pamela married Rick Solomon again in 2014.
Although Pamela and Rick didn’t work out in the early 2000s, they decided to try again in 2014. They made it down the aisle at the start of the year in January, but by July she was ready to file for divorce again. This time, she cited irreconcilable differences.
Jon Peters and Pamela wed in 2020.
Pamela had a relationship with Jon Peters when she was about 19 years old. When he first crossed paths with her, he was instantly intrigued by her –– so he proposed. At the time, she turned him down because of their 22-year age gap.
Fast forward to 2020, and it seemed she wasn’t too concerned about the age gap anymore! They ended up secretly getting married in Malibu before making the public announcement that they were parting ways to “reevaluate“ their relationship — a short two weeks later.
She also married Dan Hayhurst in 2020.
At the beginning of 2021, Pamela revealed she married Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve 2020. She told the Daily Mail, “I’m exactly where I need to be — in the arms of a man who truly loves me." She revealed that she married Dan on the same property she purchased from her grandparents 25 years before and that she and Dan had been dating for a while before getting married. Unfortunately, now in 2022, it’s been revealed at the newlyweds are broken up.