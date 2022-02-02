'Pam & Tommy' Has the World Curious About How Long Pamela Anderson Was Married to Tommy Lee

At the beginning of 2021, Pamela revealed she married Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve 2020. She told the Daily Mail, “I’m exactly where I need to be — in the arms of a man who truly loves me." She revealed that she married Dan on the same property she purchased from her grandparents 25 years before and that she and Dan had been dating for a while before getting married. Unfortunately, now in 2022, it’s been revealed at the newlyweds are broken up.