Pamela Anderson Weds for the Sixth Time — Meet Her New Bodyguard Husband!

Congrats! Pamela Anderson announced that she married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst , in an intimate ceremony on Vancouver Island, Canada, on Christmas Eve. "I'm exactly where I need to be ... in the arms of a man who truly loves me," the former Baywatch star told Daily Mail .

According to the outlet, Pamela and Dan fell in love while in lockdown during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19). Though no family or friends were present during their nuptials due to COVID-19, the actress gushed that she had their families' "blessing." She said, "I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing. Everyone we know is happy for us."

So, just who is the lucky man that swept Pamela off her feet?