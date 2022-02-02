'Playboy' Model and 'Baywatch' Actress Pamela Anderson Has a Very Impressive Net Worth

'Playboy' Model and 'Baywatch' Actress Pamela Anderson Has a Very Impressive Net WorthBy Leila Kozma
Feb. 2 2022, Published 12:49 p.m. ET
Born in 1967 in British Columbia, Canada, Pamela Anderson first skyrocketed to fame after landing the cover of the October 1989 issue of Playboy — and the rest, as they say, was history.
With a career spanning over several decades, Pamela booked more Playboy covers than any other model. A talented actress, she starred in shows like Baywatch, Home Improvement, and VIP. A passionate activist, she fronted several PETA campaigns. What's her net worth in 2022?
Pamela Anderson is best known as a model, actress, producer, director, and poet.
Frequently hailed as a sex symbol, Pamela cemented herself as an A-lister with appearances on a range of TV shows, movies, and various modeling stints. An outspoken campaigner, she recently made headlines by sparking up a close friendship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Pamela has been open about why she chose veganism, frequently reminding her fans about the importance of environmental and animal rights. She filed for divorce from her last husband, Dan Hayhurst, on Jan. 20, 2022. Sources report that her net worth today stands at around $20 million.
Pamela Anderson
Model, Actress, Producer, Director, and Poet
Net worth: $20 million
Pamela Anderson rose to fame thanks to her work as an actress and media personality. A keen philanthropist, she has worked in close collaboration with organizations like Viva! The Vegan Charity, PETA, and others. She launched the Pamela Anderson Foundation in 2014.
Birthdate: July 1, 1967
Birthplace: Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada
Birth name: Pamela Denise Anderson
Father: Barry Anderson
Mother: Carol Anderson
Marriages: Tommy Lee (1995–1998), Kid Rock (2006–2007), Rick Salomon (First married in 2007, filed for divorce a few months later. Remarried in 2014, divorced in 2015.) Jon Peters (2020–2020) and Dan Hayhurst (2020–2022)
Children: Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee (with Tommy Lee)
Education: Highland Secondary School in Comox, British Columbia
Pamela Anderson pursued relationships with rockstar-status musicians like Tommy Lee in the past.
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee became the it-couple of their time shortly after they first started dating in 1994, having been introduced to each other at a New Year's Eve party held at Los Angeles's Sanctuary nightclub.
They got hitched in 1995 in Cancún, Mexico, shooting a certain home video that became very famous (and the subject of new Hulu series Pam & Tommy). Pamela Anderson shares two boys, 25-year-old Brandon and 24-year-old Dylan with the Mötley Crüe drummer.
Pamela and Tommy opted for divorce in 1998. Pamela went on to marry several other men, including another rockstar. She and Kid Rock tied the knot in 2006 on a yacht in St. Tropez, France. Pamela only shares kids with Tommy.
She tied the knot with poker player Rick Salomon twice, while she also had a few-month-long marriage with A Star Is Born producer Jon Peters. She announced her divorce from her last husband, a bodyguard named Dan Hayhurst, in January 2022.
Pamela continues to book new projects now and then. She played Raquel Rose in the TV mini-series, Sur-Vie, Casey Jean Parker in the 2017 Baywatch reboot, and Jessica Fox in City Hunter. She seems to have a new movie, 18 & Over, in the works as well.
