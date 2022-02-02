'Playboy' Model and 'Baywatch' Actress Pamela Anderson Has a Very Impressive Net Worth

Frequently hailed as a sex symbol, Pamela cemented herself as an A-lister with appearances on a range of TV shows, movies, and various modeling stints. An outspoken campaigner, she recently made headlines by sparking up a close friendship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Pamela has been open about why she chose veganism, frequently reminding her fans about the importance of environmental and animal rights. She filed for divorce from her last husband, Dan Hayhurst, on Jan. 20, 2022. Sources report that her net worth today stands at around $20 million.