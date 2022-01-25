'Mamma Mia' Alum Lily James Portrays Pam in Hulu's New Dark Comedy, 'Pam & Tommy'

Hulu's latest dark comedy, Pam & Tommy, takes a new look at the curious case of Pamela Anderson's and Tommy Lee's leaked holiday sex tape. Stolen from their Malibu home in the fall of 1995, the recording took the world by storm.

Described as "one of the most famous celebrity artifacts in history" by LADbible, the tape arguably cemented Pamela and Tommy's status as the most fearless and adventuresome A-listers of their time. Who plays Pamela in the series?