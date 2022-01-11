Hulu's Controversial 'Pam & Tommy' Limited Series Is Almost Here — When Does It Premiere?By Bianca Piazza
Jan. 11 2022, Published 3:06 p.m. ET
Before there was Kim Kardashian and Ray J, there was oh-so-gorgeous Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. They made the infamous sex tape heard 'round the world in 1995 after it was stolen from their private safe. See, the absolutely unhinged actress–rock star newlyweds made a videotape of their saucy bang session during a pivotal moment in history: the beginnings of the internet.
While the modern internet came to be in 1983, it didn't really take off until the '90s. This made the Baywatch star and the Mötley Crüe member's electrician Rand Gauthier — the thief (and former porn star) who stole the VHS tape — a lucky duck. He sold copies of the tape on the World Wide Web. What a fascinating concept.
While Pam and Tommy's sex tape can't be proven to be the very first celebrity sex tape in existence, it was the first to be sold and distributed via the internet.
Though Pam and Tommy's relationship is turbulent in and of itself, the bonkers story and inundating legal battle regarding their sex tape is the main premise of the upcoming limited series Pam & Tommy. According to Deadline, the show hails from showrunner Craig Gillespie — director of I, Tonya — and writer Rob Siegel, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg producing it. Seth will also play Rand Gauthier.
As for the premiere, when will fans be able to soak up the oodles of notorious '90s nostalgia?
When does 'Pam & Tommy' premiere? Plus: Where to watch 'Pam & Tommy.'
The limited series starring Lily James (Mamma Mia 2) as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Tommy Lee is a Hulu original series.
So, initially, the only way to watch the limited series in the U.S. is to have a Hulu subscription (or use your ex's Hulu subscription). Per Cosmopolitan, it will also stream on Disney Plus in the U.K.
It's set to premiere on Feb. 2, 2022.
What does the 'Pam & Tommy' episode release schedule look like?
Pam & Tommy is an eight-episode series, with the first three episodes releasing on February 2, while the remaining five will release weekly on Wednesdays. The series finale will air on March 9, 2022.
What do Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee think about the 'Pam & Tommy' series?
According to The Sun, Guerin Swing (an artist and friend of the former couple) recently spoke about Tommy's pride and joy regarding the miniseries. "Tommy said to me the other day, ‘Let everyone know we did it first. Before the Kardashians, before anyone else. Let the mother-f---ers know, we broke the internet first,’" Guerin explained, saying that Tommy is “stoked” by the “cool story."
Pamela Anderson, on the other hand — well, we're led to assume she's a bit ticked off by the retelling of a painful moment in her life. In fact, Lily James reached out to her about the series — a move that received no response.
"I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different. My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically," Lily recently told Net-a-Porter's Porter.
Pam apparently hasn't heard of either Lily James or Sebastian Stan, and she deemed the series a "cheap knockoff" of her life, per a source who spoke to The Sun. Yikes. Well, Pamela Anderson may not be planning to watch Pam & Tommy, but we sure are.