Hulu's Controversial 'Pam & Tommy' Limited Series Is Almost Here — When Does It Premiere?

While the modern internet came to be in 1983, it didn't really take off until the '90s. This made the Baywatch star and the Mötley Crüe member's electrician Rand Gauthier — the thief (and former porn star) who stole the VHS tape — a lucky duck. He sold copies of the tape on the World Wide Web. What a fascinating concept.

While Pam and Tommy's sex tape can't be proven to be the very first celebrity sex tape in existence, it was the first to be sold and distributed via the internet.