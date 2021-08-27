Lizzo's Future Baby With Chris Evans Is the Best Content on TikTok

Let's be honest, who doesn't want to date Chris Evans ? So many of us grew up imagining our happily ever after with him. The former Captain America has been stealing hearts for years and it's no surprise that he's also on Lizzo's radar.

The singer has no problem being open about the guys she's attracted to and Chris is definitely one of them. She sent him a drunken DM earlier in 2021 and he responded in the super kind, gentlemanly way we've come to expect from the man who has America's back. The ongoing exchange has only gotten better.

Lizzo swears she's having Chris Evans' baby and the evidence is all over her TikTok.

Lizzo and Chris have been texting for a while now. On TikTok, Lizzo has kept her fans updated on these chats as well. In April 2021, she let the world know she had DM'd him and had received a reply. But it didn't stop there and Lizzo has since made more than one TikTok about how they're expecting a child together.

"This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in," Lizzo says in a reply to a fan on TikTok in July. "We’re gonna have a little America!" She then gets up, turns to the side and pushes out her tummy to look like she's expecting.

Then in a TikTok posted on August 1, Lizzo gave us the best news of all time. "Guess what besties," she captioned the TikTok featuring audio from her song "Rumors." "We secured the child support bag!" She then shows a screenshot of a message from Chris saying that he had heard about their "bundle of joy" and his mother would be so happy when she found out.

@lizzo OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸 ♬ original sound - lizzo