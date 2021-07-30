The New 'What If...?' Trailer Teases a Flesh-Eating Captain America

Although MCU fans have yet to meet any zombies, zombies do exist! Not on our Earth (hopefully), but in Marvel’s Earth-2149, an alternate universe in which the entire population gets infected by a virus that turns them into zombies. Now, in a trailer for the MCU’s upcoming animated series, What If…? , it looks like we may get to meet a zombie Captain America.

What If…? will feature superheroes living an alternate life — it asks the question, "What if things were just a little different?" For example, T’Challa (voiced by the late Chadwick Boseman), instead of Peter Quill, teams up with Yondu and the Guardians of the Galaxy. And Killmonger (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) might be a hero?

So, what’s going on with this Zombie Captain America?