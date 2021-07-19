Hawkeye's Past Could Explain a Lot About His Future

Like Black Widow, Hawkeye is a superhero without powers, which means his strength comes from his skill. Until Black Widow released this summer, we knew very little about Natasha Romanoff’s origin story, and the same goes for Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye).

But now that Hawkeye is one of Marvel’s highly anticipated upcoming shows, we’re hoping we might learn a bit about how Clint – played by Jeremy Renner – becomes Hawkeye.