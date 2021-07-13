'Black Widow' Had a High Budget — and an Even Higher Debut Weekend

'Black Widow' Had a High Budget — and an Even Higher Debut WeekendBy Sara Belcher
Jul. 12 2021, Published 9:37 p.m. ET
After many delays and setbacks thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Widow, the first film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is finally out. The film had its theatrical and streaming release on July 9, and Marvel fans poured out in support of the female-led superhero film.
Longtime Marvel fans have been waiting for Natasha Romanoff to have her time to take the big screen, and this new movie finally delivers. But just how much did it cost to bring her story to life?
How much did 'Black Widow' cost to make?
It's no surprise that most movies in the Marvel franchise are expensive projects to take on, and as the MCU continues to grow with large projects upcoming for Phases 4 and 5, the budgets are likely similarly large.
According to ScreenRant, Black Widow cost around $200 million, which is comparable to many of the budgets across the Phase 3 Marvel films. This budget reportedly does not include the cost for marketing, which could easily add tens of millions more to the overall cost.
Scarlett Johansson, who has appeared as Black Widow across the MCU films, reportedly earned $15 million upfront for the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This seems to be a standard number for the franchise's leading stars, as both Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth reportedly made the same amount for their standalone MCU movies.
Marvel also reportedly pays bonuses to its actors, depending on the performance of the film, so she may earn even more following the release.
'Black Widow' made $218.8 million in its first weekend.
In a note from Disney, the media company revealed Black Widow did big numbers, grossing hundreds of millions in the debut weekend alone. The movie had a hybrid release, with viewers being given the option to view it in theaters or pay for Premier Access on Disney Plus to see the movie.
According to the memo, $60 million of the $218.8 million it grossed during its debut weekend was from Disney Plus subscribers alone, suggesting around two million people paid for access.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film also bagged $80 million in domestic box offices and $78.8 million internationally.
These numbers put the film in a good place to recoup the cost of production, potentially adding up to half of its break-even goal.
This is the first time the company has revealed just how much it grossed from viewers who opted for Premier Access, despite offering it for other films like Raya and the Last Dragon and Mulan.
Not all new Disney films have received the Premier Access treatment. Luca, which was recently released on Disney Plus, could be streamed without the Premier Access fee.
Regardless, these numbers reveal an impressive turnout for Black Widow's opening weekend and, considering the data revealed for at-home streamers, Premier Access may remain an offering from the company despite the continued reopening of theaters across the country.
Black Widow is now in theaters and on Disney Plus.