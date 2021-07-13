'Black Widow' Had a High Budget — and an Even Higher Debut Weekend

After many delays and setbacks thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Widow, the first film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is finally out. The film had its theatrical and streaming release on July 9, and Marvel fans poured out in support of the female-led superhero film.

Longtime Marvel fans have been waiting for Natasha Romanoff to have her time to take the big screen, and this new movie finally delivers. But just how much did it cost to bring her story to life?