With Movie Theaters Closing, Is 'Black Widow' Coming to Disney Plus?

Unfortunately, it looks like, even though it appears to be what just about everyone wants, there are currently no plans to release Black Widow on Disney Plus. Instead, it's been pushed back for another release date, though no one is quite sure of what that date actually is at present. So right now, while most of us are either sticking it out and serving the community at various jobs or practicing social distancing, we'll have to wait for the film to actually be released at some point.