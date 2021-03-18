Here's What You Need to Know About All the Upcoming Movies From DC Comics

Here's What You Need to Know About All the Upcoming Movies From DC ComicsBy Anna Garrison
If you think Zack Snyder's Justice League is an exciting new turn for DC Comics movie, great news! There are many more upcoming DC films in store filled with some familiar faces and fan-favorite characters.
DC has even hinted at a few upcoming projects yet to be revealed. Here's everything you need to know about the DCEU (the DC Extended Universe).
'The Suicide Squad' (Aug. 6, 2021)
A standalone sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad, this film sees many returning characters (Margot Robbie's iconic turn as Harley Quinn, for one) and a new batch of faces. John Cena's character Peacemaker is also set to get his spinoff television show in 2022 exclusively on HBO Max. The plot follows a group of supervillains in the dangerous Task Force X as they are dropped on a secret mission to the island of Corto Maltese.
'The Batman' (Mar. 4, 2022)
A highly anticipated new version of Batman from director Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Ferrell as Oswald Cobblepot, commonly known as The Penguin. The plot has been kept under wraps, hinting at a "not yet fully formed" Batman according to director Matt Reeves.
'Black Adam' (Potential 2022 release)
Starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as famous supervillain Black Adam, this film has been in development since 2014. The character was intended to be included in Shazam! but in January 2017, it was decided Black Adam's origin story would be given an entire film of its own. Other characters featured will include Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swindell as Atom Smasher, Hawkman, and Cyclone, respectively.
Filming is scheduled to start in April 2021 after being pushed back due to the pandemic.
'The Flash' (Nov. 4, 2022)
Starring Ezra Miller as the titular character from his role in Justice League, The Flash will feature new and returning characters, including Kiersey Clemens revising her role as Iris West from Justice League, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Billy Crudup, who is in negotiations to star as Henry Allen. (He previously left the project due to shifting directors). The Hollywood Reporter notes the tone of the film is meant to invoke Back to the Future.
'Aquaman 2' (Dec. 16, 2022)
In the sequel to James Wan's Aquaman, Jason Momoa returns as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, reprising his role for the third time. Patrick Wilson will return as Ocean Master, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will return as Black Manta.
Allegedly the sequel's working title is Necrus, which in Aquaman lore is a dark underwater city that could come into play in the film. It has not yet been confirmed whether Amber Heard has been removed from the project due to allegations against her.
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' (June 2, 2023)
This sequel to the light and funny Shazam! began production in April 2019, with Zachary Levi returning as the titular hero and Michelle Borth returning as Mary Marvel. In February 2021, it was announced that Rachel Zegler of West Side Story fame would be introduced in a key role in the film. Filming is expected to begin in May 2021, and no plot details have been revealed yet.
DC recently announced even more projects set for release on HBO Max.
At AT&T's investor presentation on Mar. 12, 2021, HBO Max revealed a graphic containing their slate of DC Comics projects for the next few years. Among the recognizable logos for previously announced films were two stand-out projects, superheroine works that fans won't want to miss.
The first, based around legendary magician and "Mistress of Magic" Zatanna Zatara, is rumored to tie in with the upcoming Justice League Dark project. Both projects will be produced by Bad Robot, J.J. Abrams' company.
Additionally, fans are excited about the upcoming Batgirl project, which currently has no writers, directors, or cast members attached, but was confirmed at the investor presentation to still be in the works. Previously, Joss Whedon was attached to direct, but following allegations against him, he has since been cut from the project.
Ultimately, it's a great time to be a DC fan! Who knows what the future will bring?