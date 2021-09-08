Leslie Grace Will Star as Batgirl in the Solo 'Batgirl' Movie — When Is It Coming Out?

Any fan of DC Comics knows that the day a Batgirl movie has finally been announced is long-awaited. Arguably one of the most popular comics characters, red-haired librarian Barbara Gordon is finally getting her flick, with actress Leslie Grace (In the Heights) to star as the titular character.

Now that filming is underway, fans want to know: What is the Batgirl movie release date? And will it be available in theaters in addition to HBO Max? Here's what we know so far.

What is the 'Batgirl' movie's release date?

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Leslie Grace gushed about how excited she is to step into Batgirl's yellow heels. "I'm just excited to prove some new things to myself, try new things, and shatter any limitations that I might have in my own brain," Leslie said. "I feel so blessed to be able to do the things that I do every day — that are really my passions — and also be able to do it with people that are just excellent."

The movie, which is currently set for a 2022 release date, will be directed by legends Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah of Bad Boys for Life fame, with a script by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, The Flash). Previously, Joss Whedon was to direct the project, but he has since stepped down.

Leslie added that she's learning a lot about becoming Barbara and that there are more than a few ways she identifies with the character. "She's someone who's been underestimated by even her own dad. And being the youngest kid, sometimes you're insulated from all of the tough stuff of life, and she's so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there's some things that she can handle."

The details of the project are still shrouded in secrecy. What Leslie could say, however, is that she hasn't been in the Batsuit — yet. "They haven't told me anything. I honestly cannot leak anything, even if I knew," she said. "But I have no idea! I think probably until I head off, I won't know much, but I'm dying to know what that outfit looks like. I know that I'm going to be fitting, like, 35 different fittings for this costume."