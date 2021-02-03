Leslie Grace and Her Choreographer Boyfriend Ian Have Been Adorably in Love Since 2019

Leslie Grace has joined forces with Meek Mill and Boi-1da to bring a recreation of Gloria Estefan's catchy Latin tune "for our generation."

Queen of covers Leslie Grace is at it again, this time with a remake of Gloria Estefan's "Conga" ahead of starring in the upcoming and much anticipated In the Heights.

Keep reading for what you need to know about Leslie Grace's boyfriend .

Fans were quickly taken by the earworm and can't help but wonder whether the Dominican-American singer is dating anyone these days. It turns out, Leslie's significant other choreographed the music video for her latest hit!

Does Leslie Grace have a boyfriend?

Singer-songwriter Leslie Grace had her big break in 2012, when she first performed live on Premios Juventud. The Bronx-born artist was raised in a bilingual household and her family moved to Florida when she was 10 years old. Citing her influences, Leslie told NBC that Gloria Estefan was "someone that I've looked up to all my life because she was one of the first people that I saw represented my Latino heritage while singing in English and became a global superstar."

Leslie was inspired by Gloria's ability to break into the bicultural sphere and is proud with her latest cover of "Conga" to be "able to walk in her footsteps." Now, the 26-year-old star is gearing up for the highly anticipated film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, in which she stars as Nina Rosario.

Leslie and her 27-year-old boyfriend Ian Eastwood have been together since 2019, according to People en Español. Ian is a dancer, director, and choreographer from Chicago who lives in LA. As a matter of fact, Ian directed the "mini movie" that is the music video for "Conga."

"This opportunity was such a gift! Thank you so much to Henry Scholfield specifically for not only trusting me to choreograph this INCREDIBLE MINI MOVIE, but for personally mentoring me in filmmaking all along the way," the choreographer and dance instructor wrote on his Instagram page when the video first dropped, adding that "these are the opportunities that I've waited my whole life for!"

In the past, Ian has worked with the group CNCO and has even appeared on J. Lo's show World of Dance, and he seems to love creating art with his girlfriend — whether it's a big-budget video like this one, or a smaller, more intimate project like the birthday video he dedicated to Leslie and "directed with love."

While Leslie's Instagram page is, for the most part, devoted to promoting her creative projects, the brunette beauty doesn't shy away from showering her boyfriend with love and affection from time to time. "You are so worthy of every ounce of love you receive today and every day!" Leslie wrote in a birthday post for Ian last April, and penned an equally adorable caption to celebrate the couple's July anniversary.