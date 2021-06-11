'In the Heights' Star Gregory Diaz IV Talks Filming Difficult Pool Scene: "In Between Takes, I Was Shivering" (EXCLUSIVE)

The new movie In the Heights , which is based on the Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, is a love letter to the community. The film follows the modern-day tight-knit Latinx residents of this special New York neighborhood.

Take a New York City subway ride to 181st Street and you'll soon enter the bustling and lively neighborhood of Washington Heights.

Distractify spoke exclusively with one of the film's stars, Gregory Diaz IV , about portraying Usnavi's undocumented teen cousin Sonny, filming on location in the New York City borough, and more.

Gregory Diaz IV talks filming on location in Washington Heights and difficult scenes to shoot.

It's not unusual for films to use soundstages or have set designers "dress" a neighborhood to depict the place being portrayed in the movie. However, In the Heights did not go this route. "We were in Washington Heights, which brings such an authenticity to the film," Gregory told Distractify about shooting on location. "You can very obviously see it on the screen."

The 16-year-old New York City native even revealed that the film used people from the neighborhood as extras in the background. He said, "At times it was hard to differentiate who was actually part of the film and who was in the neighborhood. I think filming on location was just so amazing compared to filming on a stage."

Source: Warner Bros.

Since the movie was shot on location, sometimes nailing a big choreographed number proved difficult, especially when mother nature was not on their side. During the musical number "96,000," the cast and crew shot at a local pool. However, Gregory revealed that it was not the hot summer day that the movie depicts.

