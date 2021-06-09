Loki Charms Are Already Being Sold for a High Price on eBay

True Marvel fans have long been awaiting the premiere of the new Disney Plus original Loki , which began streaming on the website on June 9. The series follows the God of Mischief Loki after the events of Avengers: Endgame. He is brought to the Time Variance Authority after stealing the Tesseract. As doing so created an alternate timeline, Loki is enlisted to help the TVA stop a greater threat in the timelines.

The six-episode show has already been renewed for a second season, and fans have been eager to know what the show will bring to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And with this new show came an unexpected collaboration. Cereal company General Mills partnered with Disney Plus to bring fans a limited-edition run of a Loki-themed cereal. These Loki Charms, featuring marshmallows inspired by the show (and a cartoon Loki on the box) are only available for a short while. Where do you buy them?