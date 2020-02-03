We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
How Is Loki Still Alive? What to Know About Marvel's Upcoming Disney+ Series

During Super Bowl LIV, Marvel unveiled a short teaser trailer of their highly anticipated TV series lineup of our favorite comic book characters, including WandaVision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Loki. 

If you're a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then it's no surprise that the 30-second spot didn't offer much information on the storylines these characters will follow.

Taking place after Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and Winter Soldier (coming fall 2020) will see the pair team up for a "global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience." 

According to the series' description, WandaVision "blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."  