Cassie Lang Was Recast in the New Ant-Man Movie, and People Are Upset

Along with the billion other titles, Disney revealed that Ant-Man and the Wasp are coming back for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Qauntumania. So, if you thought Ant-Man and co. were done with the quantum realm, you were wrong. Because the third movie is about to dive into space and time and physics even more, and we are all about it. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer are returning. Jonathan Majors will play supervillain Kang the Conqueror . The only key actor who's not making it back from previous realm? Emma Fuhrmann, who played Scott's daughter, Cassie.

Why was Cassie Lang recast in MCU?

As of now, it's unclear why Cassie Lang was recast. In Ant-Man and The Wasp: Qauntumania, Big Little Lies alum Kathryn Newton is going to be taking over for Emma Fuhrmann and will be playing Cassie. It's unclear how big of a role Cassie will be given, but considering the recast, it's likely that Cassie will be doing some butt-kicking, too. Emma hasn't shared why she won't be coming back to MCU, but we do see that she is involved in several projects this year, per her IMDb page. It's possible that the actress just had a busy schedule, as she is attending USC.

It's also possible that Disney/Marvel didn't ask her to come back, for various reasons we don't know. Her successor, Kathryn Newton, has been films like Freaky and Pokemon Detective Pikachu, as well as Supernatural, so she has a lot of experience in action-packed projects. In the MCU comics, Kang the Conqueror attacks the Marvel Mansion, where Cassie lives after her dad dies (in the comics!). Cassie, along with other Marvel teen superheroes, like Kate Bishop (who Hailee Steinfeld will be playing in the new Hawkeye Disney+ series) and Iron Clad, defeat Kang the Conqueror. Cassie eventually gets the superhero named "Stature."

