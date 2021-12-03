Marvel Fans Are Nervous Kang the Conqueror Will Kill Ant-Man in 'Quantumania'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Loki.

As we all gear up for the highly-anticipated, long-awaited threequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, we can turn away for a bit because there's another MCU project to begin preparing for.

Heading to theaters in the summer of 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania follows the titular superheroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) facing off against Marvel's latest big bad: Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).