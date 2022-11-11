'Wakanda Forever' Shocks Audiences With the Unexpected Death of [SPOILER]

However, protecting the sub-Saharan African nation becomes quite a challenging feat once Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the ruler of the hidden undersea city Talokan, makes his presence known to Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett). He initially takes Shuri under his wing, but things go south after the queen involves herself in their affairs.

With that said, does Queen Ramonda die in Black Panther's new sequel? Keep reading to find out.