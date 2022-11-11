Distractify
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Source: Marvel Studios

'Wakanda Forever' Shocks Audiences With the Unexpected Death of [SPOILER]

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Nov. 11 2022, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

At last, acclaimed writer-director Ryan Coogler invites audiences back to the kingdom of Wakanda; however, things are much different this time around. In the highly anticipated superhero flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the leaders of the fictional country fight to defend their nation from intruding forces in the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) sudden death.

However, protecting the sub-Saharan African nation becomes quite a challenging feat once Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the ruler of the hidden undersea city Talokan, makes his presence known to Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett). He initially takes Shuri under his wing, but things go south after the queen involves herself in their affairs.

With that said, does Queen Ramonda die in Black Panther's new sequel? Keep reading to find out.

Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'
Source: Marvel Studios
So, does Queen Ramonda die in 'Wakanda Forever'?

While in Talokan, Namor reveals to Shuri that he plans to go to war with the surface world and suggests an alliance with Wakanda. Of course, Shuri rejects his proposal, which frustrates the king; however, she isn't around too long to witness his outburst because Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) finds the aquatic city and rescues Shuri and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne).

As a result, Namor instead declares war on Wakanda.

Once everyone returns home to Wakanda, the nation immediately encounters the rage of Namor. He and his people infiltrate and flood the kingdom, resulting in a horrific genocide. Namor eventually comes face to face with Queen Ramonda and Riri in the throne room; although he can't enter the area, he breaks the glass from the outside and floods the space.

Tenoch Huerta as Namor in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'
Source: Marvel Studios

The water's impact knocks the two women unconscious, but luckily, Ramonda comes to her senses quickly and paddles both of them up to the surface. Shuri, Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia rush to the throne room and attempt to revive the duo. Thankfully, Riri rouses and seems to be doing fine, but unfortunately, Ramonda dies at the hands of Namor's attack.

Angela Bassett revealed what it means to portray a powerful female figure in 'Wakanda Forever.'

Ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, beloved actress Angela Bassett guest appeared on The View and discussed what it means to portray a powerful female figure. Regarding the franchise's impact on the Black community, she said it's a "very gratifying" experience, adding that having a career in the entertainment industry is remarkable because she can "create, and lead, and kick butt" as a Black woman on the big screen.

Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'
Source: Marvel Studios
The hosts also mentioned how the Black Panther franchise celebrates "fierce, powerful, unapologetic female warriors," and eventually asked Angela what she hopes the audience feels after watching them conquer the world.

"I just hope they feel even more empowered to do the possible as well as the impossible," Angela explained. "I just hope they see themselves in all their complexity ... we're all physically proud, mentally, and intellectually strong. So, I hope they come away with all of that in addition to their natural gloriousness."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters.

Latest Marvel News and Updates

