Fans Nominate Replacements for Letitia Wright in the ‘Black Panther’ Franchise

Don’t worry, Shuri fans: It doesn’t look like Letitia Wright is being replaced in the role — at least, not in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 Marvel pic Black Panther.

Amid rumors that Letitia was exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans started proposing other actors who could play Shuri, tech wunderkind of Wakanda and younger sister of T’Challa.