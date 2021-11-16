The Conversation Around Recasting T'Challa in 'Black Panther' Has Fans Divided

Back in April 2021, a person named Emmanuel Noisette created the change.org petition "Recast T'Challa to Honor Chadwick Boseman in the Black Panther Franchise." In the description, Emmanuel said that not recasting the hero would prevent the character from forming a legacy of its own.

"If Marvel Studios removes T’Challa, it would be at the expense of the audiences (especially Black boys and men) who saw themselves in him," the petition reads.