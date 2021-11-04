'The Harder They Fall' Honors Chadwick Boseman at Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad

While the story of Netflix's original film The Harder They Fall is fictional, its characters are based on real-life cowboys, outlaws, and troopers from the 19th century.

Starring an ensemble cast that includes Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and Deon Cole, The Harder They Fall is a modern take on the traditional Western.