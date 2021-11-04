'The Harder They Fall' Honors Chadwick Boseman at Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad

'The Harder They Fall' Honors Chadwick Boseman at Cumbres & Toltec Scenic RailroadBy Allison DeGrushe
While the story of Netflix's original film The Harder They Fall is fictional, its characters are based on real-life cowboys, outlaws, and troopers from the 19th century.
Starring an ensemble cast that includes Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and Deon Cole, The Harder They Fall is a modern take on the traditional Western.
The film follows classic Western tropes, with a damsel in distress, complete anarchy, gunspinning, and a violent final showdown. While a captivating revenge tale stands at the front, the film's heart lies within the stunning Western scenery.
We, as an audience, are entranced by the landscape and its ability to intensify this cinematic experience. So, where was The Harder They Fall filmed? Let's explore the locations together!
Where was 'The Harder They Fall' filmed?
Like most Western projects, most of the filming of The Harder They Fall took place in New Mexico, especially around Santa Fe. The majority of Jeymes Samuel's narrative was filmed at the Cerro Pelon Ranch in Galisteo, N.M. Various other Hollywood productions were shot at the ranch, including Silverado, Wild Wild West, Thor, Into the West, and Cowboys & Aliens.
Per The Cinemaholic, "The ranch is a quintessential filming site for any western film, as the property offers captivating views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Sandia Mountains, Jemez Mountains, and the Ortiz Mountains."
Of course, The Harder They Fall expanded their horizons for the film's train sequence. According to the flick's IMDb page, the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad in Chama, N.M., was another location worked into the movie.
The area "is a modern 19th-century movie star. The unspoiled Western scenery along our route and our distinct narrow gauge steam engines bring interest and authenticity to the screen," according to its official website.
Like the Cerro Pelon Ranch, the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad has produced numerous Hollywood films, such as Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Hostiles, Bite the Bullet, and Jericho.
One of the trains is named after the late actor Chadwick Boseman.
Netflix honored the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman by naming one of the trains in The Harder They Fall after him. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Netflix's Strong Black Lead brand addressed the tribute on Twitter.
"Our favorite trivia from #TheHarderTheyFall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman," the account wrote.
Viewers worldwide recognized and appreciated the subtle yet sweet nod to Chadwick, who sadly passed away from colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020.
One Twitter user said, "The Harder They Fall on Netflix is worth watching more than twice ... The homage that was given to Chadwick Boseman, much respect !!!" Another user wrote, "The nod to Chadwick Boseman in The Harder They Fall is really dope."
Many added that if Chadwick were still around, he would've been a great addition to the film.
The Harder They Fall is now available to stream on Netflix.