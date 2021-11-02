Is Dieter Going to Appear in 'Planet of the Dead' or Did He Die?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Army of the Dead.

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead arrived on Netflix on May 21, 2021, immediately sweeping viewers off their feet.

The horror-action movie chronicles a handful of criminals' attempts to snatch up $200 million worth of cash tucked away inside a Las Vegas casino vault. The only catch? The city has been conquered by zombies. So, which criminals make it out alive? Does Dieter (aka Sebastian Schlencht-Wöhnert) die in Army of the Dead?