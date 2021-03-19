Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Features Huge Changes From the Original Cut

The Snyder cut also features the introduction of Martian Manhunter, a character who was entirely absent from the original cut of Justice League. He only appears in two scenes, first as Martha Kent in a scene with Lois Lane, and then again at the end of the film, when he tells Bruce Wayne he wants to join the Justice League. We don't learn much about what he's been doing on earth, but it seems like he would be an ally for the team moving forward.