Martian Manhunter's Arc Will Finally Happen in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

DC Comics fans have been waiting a long time for the Snyder Cut of Justice League . The film, which was originally released in 2017, was met with less-than-favorable reviews as much of the movie's original vision was altered following original director Zack Snyder stepping down from the project in its final stages. This led to many fans petitioning for a new cut of the film, executed how Zack initially envisioned it.

And now, that cut is almost here. The official Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to make its debut on HBO Max on March 18, featuring four hours of footage (with a 10-minute intermission, of course).

One character many fans are hoping will find justice in this new cut is Martian Manhunter. Will the superhero be in the Snyder Cut?