An Acclaimed Voice Actor Plays Darkseid in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

If you are an audiobook listener, then you’ve probably heard the voice of Ray Porter . He’s voiced over 300 audiobooks on Audible, most notably Silver Linings Playbook and all of Jack Carr's novels. He’s voiced entire audiobooks from fantasy to self-help and everything in between. Not only that, but Ray has made several appearances in random TV shows and movies throughout the past 20 years.

Just to get an idea of the breadth of his work, Ray has appeared in Frasier, Almost Famous, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Modern Family, and so many more. He knows he’s not the biggest name in television and movies, though.

Ray revealed to LightCast, "I’ve been sort of under the radar for a number of years. I mean I’ve popped up on various TV shows ... but I know that when the first rumblings about me playing this role came out, I read some stuff online. Some of it was kind, some of it really wasn’t. My favorite quote was, ‘There’s no way [it’s true]. Zack would want a real actor.’"

"You may not know me now," Ray said in a deep, spooky voice, "but you will."

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is on HBO Max March 18.