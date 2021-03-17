Zack Snyder's Cut of 'Justice League' Finally Soars Into HBO Max

After years of petitioning and pleas online, fans are finally getting a look at Zack Snyder 's cut of Justice League . The film, which was originally released in 2017, was started by Zack but was handed off to Joss Whedon before the project was completed. As a result, it was a tonal mishmash that left fans unsatisfied and wondering why Zach left the project in the first place.

As a result, the movie was handed over to Joss, who completed filming and handled the editing for the movie. Zack didn't step down until May, because he initially thought the best thing for him might be to return to work. “In my mind, I thought it was a cathartic thing to go back to work, to just bury myself and see if that was the way through it,” he said at the time. “The demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all-consuming."

Zack left Justice League for deeply tragic and personal reasons . His daughter, Autumn, died by suicide in March of 2017, and he stepped away from the movie before it was finished so that he could be with his family and grieve. "I’ve decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me," he said at the time.

Now, Zack's fans get to see a cut of the film as he envisioned it.

Warner Bros. has announced that a version of Justice League that has been created by Zack will be launching on HBO Max Mar. 18, 2021. The project is cut into six parts followed by an epilogue for a total of four hours in length. Actor Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman in the film, is allegedly the only person until now to have seen the Snyder cut in all its glory.

"It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie," Zack said of the new version. He still hasn't seen Joss's version of the film but thinks that roughly a quarter of it is stuff that he shot.

First ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome.

The Snyder cut of the film arrives following allegations from actor Ray Fisher regarding Joss Whedon's misconduct on the Justice League set, including cutting Black characters out of the film's final cut. Those who have been looking forward to Snyder's vision can also look forward to more of Ray's character Cyborg, who, early reports state, "gets a proper tragic origin story doled out piecemeal."

I can’t wait for ya’ll to see #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague



Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for making this movie happen!!!#SnyderCut #BORGLIFE — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 13, 2021 Source: Twitter

Many fans wonder following the release of this new Justice League if DC will follow up as intended, beginning a hashtag known as #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. Many of the films following the release of Joss Whedon's Justice League varied tonally from the darker, grittier superhero epic. Several upcoming DC projects take place in their own universes, leaving the potential for a united universe on the table.

Fans have been awaiting the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League after years of speculation and Twitter trending hashtags. We hope that this new cut is as satisfying as fans predicted. Watch Zack Snyder's Justice League only on HBO Max, Mar. 18, 2021.