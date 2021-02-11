Logo
Home > Entertainment
Joss Whedon
Source: Getty Images

Here’s a Running List of Allegations Against ‘Justice League’ Director Joss Whedon

By

Feb. 10 2021, Published 9:40 p.m. ET

When it rains, it pours, and this seems to be especially true for Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon, who stands accused of abuse and inappropriate behavior by a running list of his previous co-workers, including Ray Fisher, who came forward with allegations of abuse against the film director last year. 

Article continues below advertisement

Since Ray’s revelation, several of Joss’s former associates have also taken to the internet to detail their own allegations against the Justice League director, creating the hashtag #IStandWithRay. Here’s a running list of celebrities who have commented on the Joss Whedon controversy so far. 

joss whedon allegations
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar addressed allegations against Joss in an Instagram post, where she said that although she chooses not to comment on the matter further, she stands with victims of Joss Whedon. She wrote, “While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon.” She concluded her statement, "I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out.”

Michelle Trachtenberg

After Sarah Michelle Gellar shared her support for victims, her former on-screen little sister also chimed in with her own experience, saying Joss’s interactions with her on set were far from appropriate. She captioned an Instagram post, “Thank you [Sarah Michelle Gellar] for saying this. I am brave enough now as a 35-year-old woman….To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior….very. Not. Appropriate.”

Article continues below advertisement

Charisma Carpenter

Charisma Carpenter, who accused Joss of “weaponizing her womanhood,” took to Twitter to recount her experience with the Justice League director during her time on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff, Angel, where she played Cordelia Chase. She wrote, "While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer."

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa, who starred alongside Ray Fisher in Justice League as Aquaman, also stood in solidarity with his co-star, confirming allegations of abuse in an Instagram post. He wrote, “I just think it’s f----d up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the s----y way we were treated on Justice League reshoots.” 

Jason concluded, “Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher.”

Article continues below advertisement

Amber Benson

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Amber Benson described working with Joss as “toxic” in a recent tweet in support of Charisma Carpenter. Amber, who played Tara Maclay, wrote, "Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top. [Charisma Carpenter] is speaking truth and I support her 100%. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty-plus years later.”

Clare Kramer

Although Clare Kramer, who played Season 5 villain Glory on Buffy, didn’t directly accuse Joss of abuse, she did show her support for his victims on social media. She tweeted, “For what it’s worth, I believe and stand with [Charisma Carpenter], [Ray Fisher], [Amber Benson], and others who have the strength to come forward with their truth. A lot of this industry needs a reset.”

Article continues below advertisement

James Marsters

According to James Marsters, who also worked on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer with Joss as Spike, he got a glimpse of Joss’s inappropriate behavior early-on in his career. He explained on the podcast Inside of You, “I came along, and I wasn’t designed to be a romantic character. But then the audience reacted that way to it. And I remember he backed me up against a wall one day, and he was just like, ‘I don’t care how popular you are, kid, you’re dead. You hear me? Dead. Dead!’"

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Charisma Carpenter Said Director Joss Whedon "Abused His Power" on Set

Ray Fisher Hints at "Unacceptable" Behavior From Fill-In Director Joss Whedon

Jason Momoa Is Coming to Co-Star Ray Fisher's Defense Against Warner Bros.

More From Distractify

  • The Zebra on 'The Masked Dancer'
    Entertainment
    This Boxing Legend Was the Man in the Zebra Mask on 'The Masked Dancer' (SPOILERS)
  • The cast of 'Nancy Drew' on the set of Season 1
    Entertainment
    'Nancy Drew': Who Are the Modern-Day Versions of the Bobbsey Twins?
  • chris mason riverdale
    Entertainment
    Chris Mason Is Nothing Like His Terrible Character in 'Riverdale' in Real Life
  • Rebecca Black
    Entertainment
    'Friday' Singer Rebecca Black Isn't a Millionaire, but Her Net Worth Proves She's Halfway There