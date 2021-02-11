Here’s a Running List of Allegations Against ‘Justice League’ Director Joss Whedon

According to James Marsters, who also worked on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer with Joss as Spike, he got a glimpse of Joss’s inappropriate behavior early-on in his career. He explained on the podcast Inside of You, “I came along, and I wasn’t designed to be a romantic character. But then the audience reacted that way to it. And I remember he backed me up against a wall one day, and he was just like, ‘I don’t care how popular you are, kid, you’re dead. You hear me? Dead. Dead!’"