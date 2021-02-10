Charisma Carpenter Said Director Joss Whedon "Abused His Power" on Set

Accusations of director Joss Whedon 's abusive behavior began circulating in July of 2020. Actor Ray Fisher (who played Cyborg in Justice League and Batman vs. Superman) took to Twitter on July 1, 2020 to share what it was really like working with Joss on set.

"Joss [Whedon's] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment," Ray wrote.

The actress told her side of the story several months later, in February of 2021, and her post has gone viral. Keep reading to find out the background of the story, and to learn what Charisma had to say.

Ray wasn't the only one who’s had to deal with Joss's inexcusable behavior, though. Back in 2003, Joss seemingly wrote off Charisma Carpenter’s character (Cordelia Chase) from Angel because he was upset that she was pregnant.

What happened between Joss Whedon and Charisma Carpenter?

During Season 4, Joss had Cordelia turn "evil." She eventually ended up in a coma and never came back. Fans had no idea whether or not Cordelia was coming back — and this included Charisma herself. "I actually got a phone call from somebody in the press, which really sucked," Charisma explained.

She also stated , "I think Joss was, honestly, mad. I think he was mad at me and I say that in a loving way, which is — it's a very complicated dynamic working for somebody so many years, and expectations, and also being on a show for eight years, you gotta live your life. And sometimes living your life gets in the way of maybe the creator's vision for the future. And that becomes a conflict, and that was my experience."

Joss’s explanation ? He claimed it was time for that character's story to end. "We felt like we had taken that story...about as far as it could go. It just seemed like it was time because we were revamping the show, and then pairing it down...it just seemed like a good time for certain people to move on," he told TV Guide.

Although Charisma has publicly stated she'd work with Joss again, a tweet from 2019 doesn’t exactly mirror that statement. In response to an article claiming Charisma "hid" her pregnancy, Charisma fired back saying she was always transparent about her pregnancy with the Angel crew.

Hey, ⁦@screenrant⁩

If you’d like to know the facts of my pregnancy / exit fr Angel maybe call for a comment instead of printing lies.

I NEVER HID my pregnancy from production. CLEAR?

A fan replied, "This is so gross. I always *hated* the way that you were written out and seeing my favorite character get such a bulls--t send off sucked. It felt like the show was punishing you for being pregnant and all this article does is perpetuate the idea that you deserved it."

To that, Charisma wrote back, "There's so much 2 this tweet. Man! Finding out I was not invited back for S5 will always be a deep wound. It would have been a g8 honor/joy 2see Cordy thru to the very end. She should have been there 2 fight alongside the only family she had. Even if she was only there in spirit."

There’s so much 2 this tweet. Man!

She added, "It was hard. One of the hardest realities in my career to face. So scary too -post baby. A terrible time to be out of work. Which I think is not unique to me. Many of us have found ourselves out of work when we are most vulnerable. But this cut. Deep."

When asked about whether he and Charisma were on good terms, Joss stated, "Yeah, but that's also stuff between us and not stuff that I would talk about in an interview," according to Telegraph. The director has never publicly acknowledged the accusation that he may have punitively written off an actress because she wanted to become a mother.