It’s a Bird! It’s a Plane! Is It Still Superman?

Deadline has reported that author Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing a Superman reboot film for Warner Bros. and DC, which J.J. Abrams is set to produce. So far there are no cast or plot details announced, but Deadline has also confirmed that Henry is hoping to don the cape again.

However, reports are indicating that a Black Superman may be taking center stage in the reboot. As Superman fans know, a Kryptonian name Kalel, who goes by Calvin Ellis, also uses the Superman name, just on a different Earth in the DC Multiverse. It would seem that if Henry were to return as Superman, he may be doing it alongside Calvin as the multiverse gets expanded in the DCEU.

It's not such a far fetched idea considering that it's already been confirmed that the DCEU is planning on reintroducing three different Batmans in upcoming films. The latest news about the debut of a Black Superman may indicate that the multiverse is growing faster than we thought.

Previously, Michael B. Jordan attempted to get a Black Superman project off the ground at Warner Bros., but it did not go anywhere at the time. It remains to be seen if Warner Bro. will call on him to take on the role.