Source: getty

Hugh Jackman Is out as Wolverine – Is Henry Cavill In? Probably Not.

By

We all knew that Hugh Jackman was done donning the claws, but will Henry Cavill take on the iconic role as the new Wolverine? Sources at The Digital Weekly are claiming that Henry may be introduced as the new Wolverine in Captain Marvel 2, officially integrating the X-Men characters into the MCU. 

But where is this rumor actually coming from? And is there any chance it's true?