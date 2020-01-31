Female Wolverine Is Still a Thing: X-23 Is Taking the Mantle Again

X-23 has now returned to her role as Wolverine, even though Logan is still out and about. In the new issue of X-Men, which came out this week, she's part of a small group of mutants who head into a realm called the Vault. Her abilities make her perfect for the mission. She has a new outfit, as well as a Wolverine-like mask that makes her look nearly indistinguishable from the original hero.

"Actually, I'm Wolverine," X-23 corrected Cyclops, who dared call her the wrong name during a segment in the comic. She's donning the iconic black and yellow outfit and flashing her claws.

"You tell 'em, kiddo," Logan agreed. It's good to see her back, of course, as many fans will likely agree. But what is Laura's relationship to Logan, the "real" Wolverine, and how does that make her part of the family?