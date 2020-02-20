Here's Why No One Will Reveal if Thor Is in 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'

Let's be honest here: Avengers: Endgame left so much of the MCU in limbo that we're struggling to follow what happens next to our favorite characters.

Not only have fans been hopeful, yet completely confused with the announcement of Iron Man 4 and the new Marvel shows premiering exclusively on Disney+, but there are still more movies coming to change the fate of the Marvel franchise.

Thor has his own spinoff movie in the works, but that leaves his involvement in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in limbo.