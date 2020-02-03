We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
disney-1580759426025.png
Source: YouTube

Here's What We Know About the Marvel Shows Coming to Disney+

By

Super Bowl commercials are always a topic of conversation — but one commercial that caught the attention of all Marvel fans was the first look at some of the Disney+ exclusive Marvel shows coming to the platform soon.

Before the streaming service launched, the company revealed they had eight different Marvel shows in the works, focusing on some characters that are long overdue for character development. 

Here's what Disney revealed about the new Marvel shows coming to Disney+.

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' picks up where 'Avengers: Endgame' left off.

Let's start by talking about the new Captain America show coming to the platform, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This show is set to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, meaning Steve Rogers has already passed his shield on to Sam. But Sam seems to be struggling to come into the role set before him.

This series, which is currently set to be only six episodes, is likely going to follow Sam's transition. We don't know what's stopping him — but he's definitely good at throwing that shield.