New 'Avengers: Endgame' Deleted Scene Is Guaranteed to Make You Cry

With the launch of Disney Plus, people are rushing to watch all sorts of good stuff, new and old, available on the brand new platform. From The Mandalorian to old episodes of So Weird, there's something for everyone... unless of course, you're experiencing technical issues. But once those get figured out, everyone will be able to watch the highest-grossing movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame, the emotional conclusion to the Avengers franchise.

After you rewatch Endgame for at least the second time since it came out in theaters, you'll be able to view a brand new, never-before-seen deleted scene that's guaranteed to tug on your heartstrings... or your metal heart thingy, if you're Tony Stark.

The new Avengers: Endgame deleted scene shows Tony Stark reuniting with his adult daughter. If you will force yourself to recall, Tony Stark tragically (SPOILERS!) dies at the end of Endgame after essentially sacrificing himself to save the universe. The deleted scene shows Tony in conversation with his daughter Morgan when she is an adult, played by Katherine Langford.

Marvel fans long knew that Langford was cast as Morgan, so many were confused when she didn't make the final cut of the movie. Disney Plus's launch offers us the opportunity to watch the scene, titled "Tony at the Way Station," according to CNN.

In the scene, which takes place in a different realm, one where "people must 'confront or reconcile something that's unresolved in yourself, in your soul,'" Tony knows he is going to die and says to his daughter, "I might have made a bad decision. I'm scared I made a mistake."

But she comforts him. "I know," she says. "And I know it's going to be tough for you to let go, but if someone had to do that so the rest of us could [live]... I'm proud of you. I'm strong, like mom. And I'm happy. I'm happy that we had the time that we did and that you were there for me — until you couldn't be."

"If you're happy, I'm happy," Tony responds. She says, "I love you." He replies, "I love you 3,000." End scene. I'll wait here while you go find a tissue. No rush.

So why was this scene cut from the movie? Joe Russo told CNN that they were afraid that the scene "ground the movie to a halt" and hurt its forward momentum. He continued, "And he does something similar in the next sequence when he gives his own eulogy." So they didn't want to "dilute" the movie with two powerfully emotional moments one right after the other.

Another reason the scene was cut is that viewers didn't have a connection to the actress who played the adult version of Morgan. That would be the first time we see her on screen, so the connection just wouldn't immediately be there.