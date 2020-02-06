Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill Look Like Long Lost Twins and You Won't Be Able to Unsee It

Everyone in the world might not have a real designated doppelganger, but when it comes to celebrities, it’s a little easier to see who could pass for whose real life twin. Because believe it or not, there are some celebrities who bear such striking resemblances to each other, it makes you wonder if they do somehow share a gene pool. Such is the case with Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill , who look so much alike that people have been obsessed with their similarities for a while now.