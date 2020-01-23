Heartthrob Henry Cavill Appears to Be Off the Market With This Stunt Double

Though casting superheros is never an easy task (let's not forget the backlash when Ben Affleck was cast as Batman), when Henry Cavill was announced to be the next Superman in 2011 it made a lot of sense. The hunky Brit certainly looked the part, and once he put on the red cape, it was like he was born to play the role.

In the years since his breakout role, Henry has remained at the top of the list of eligible celebrities. After public relationships with Kaley Cuoco and then-teenager Tara King, Henry's private life has been, well, more private.

When The Witcher was released on Netflix in December, fan interest in the actor's relationship status resurged. Does Henry Cavill have a girlfriend? He's been in a relationship for several years, and the pair had a crazy meet-cute.