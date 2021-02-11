Gina Carano Will No Longer Be a Part of the 'Star Wars' Universe

There have been so many polarizing topics in the past year. People are coming under fire when they've been sharing these types of opinions to large audiences and have been surprised to have been called out.

Some call-outs are necessary, particularly if they put others' health and security at risk. But not everyone feels this way, and there are consequences for things people say. Like Gina Carano , who is under fire for some Twitter and Instagram drama related to something she said. Though fans have called for her to be fired by Lucasfilm several times over, the final straw came Feb. 10, 2021, when, in an Instagram Story, Gina compared having a certain political view to being a Jew during the Holocaust.

Lucasfilm responded to the claim by issuing the statement, "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

"Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views," she concluded.

#FireGinaCarano is trending on Twitter after Gina Carano shared an IG story that compared being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust pic.twitter.com/ji49k4sPWq

The now former The Mandalorian star took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the current political climate, and it was not received well, to say the least. On an Instagram Story, she wrote, "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors...even by children."

Her February post was not the first one of hers to cause great controversy.

We all hopefully understand that while we're in the middle of a global pandemic, wearing face masks and face coverings is one of the biggest ways we can help keep others safe. Many of us have accepted this fact as a necessary reality, but not Gina Carano. The actress has caught backlash on social media for posting several anti-mask tweets.

She shared an image on Nov. 14, 2020, that claimed that Democratic leaders are pushing masks on people to control them, rather than help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another tweet on Nov. 15, 2020 was an anti-mask meme that read: "In a world where everyone wears a mask it's a privilege to see a soul."

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

Fix the system. 🇺🇸 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 5, 2020

She also tweeted out about "voter fraud" and "fake votes" following the 2020 election, despite no courts finding any evidence of the voter fraud that former President Trump claimed existed. "We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today," Gina tweeted on Nov 5, 2020. "Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud. Investigate every state. Film the counting. Flush out the fake votes. Require ID. Make Voter Fraud end in 2020. Fix the system."

But even then, there were earlier tweets that caused an uproar. In September, in response to being asked to support the trans community by including her pronouns in her bio, she amended her Twitter bio to say "beep/bop/boop."

When asked to support the Black Lives Matter movement, she tweeted out in support of churches being allowed to hold services during the pandemic, saying that COVID-19 doesn't know "the difference between a protest or praise & worship," a comparison which many were not thrilled with. Though BLM protests were not linked to high increases in the rate of infection of COVID-19, religious services were.