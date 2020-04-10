Is TikTok Star Nessa Barrett Canceled? Here’s Your Guide to the Latest Drama

If you’re looking to achieve some level of fame without even having to leave your home, TikTok is the perfect platform. Record some funny or entertaining videos on your phone and you might just become the next TikTok star. But beware! The ease of recording and posting videos online means it’s also very easy to share something that offends someone (even if you didn’t mean to).

It’s not uncommon to see someone being “canceled” due to doing something offensive online. The latest TikTok star facing cancelation is Nessa Barrett , a 17-year-old girl who uploaded a video some people found offensive, then tried to apologize for it. Here’s your guide to all the Nessa Barrett drama that’s been going on lately.

The Nessa Barrett drama started with a video of herself and a friend dancing.

In a video that has since been deleted from Nessa’s TikTok channel , Nessa and her friend were dancing — but it wasn’t to any kind of music that you’d expect. Instead, the audio track was a recording of a man reciting a passage from the Quran. Nessa captioned the video “fave sound.” That caption, coupled with the dancing and the audio track, made for a very offensive combination, and people immediately took notice.

Source: Twitter

Nessa initially turned off comments for the video and then ultimately deleted it, but the drama didn’t stop there. She then made a few attempts at an apology. First, she went live on Instagram where she tried to explain how the video had come to be. “We were trying to think of ideas for TikToks and I was scrolling on my For You page and I saw a video of an old guy singing something and I didn’t understand what he was saying but I really thought it was the cutest thing,” she said.

She went on to say that her stepmom and step-siblings are from Egypt, so she knows “that it could have been taken offensively.” Finally, she said, “I just want to apologize for anyone who took it that way and was offended. I think...I’m sorry.”

Plenty of people weren’t too thrilled with Nessa’s initial apology attempt, however, (especially the “I think...I’m sorry” part). They continued to rail against the young TikTok star, dragging her on Twitter and other social media platforms. Nessa also apologized in an Instagram Story as well as in a comment.

She said she would be taking a few days off of social media in order to give the drama surrounding her offensive TikTok video a chance to die down. Although there are plenty of people who have decided not to forgive her for her actions, it doesn’t look like her popularity has taken too big of a hit — she’s still sitting comfortably with more than 6 million followers on TikTok.