What's the TikTok Ice Cube Challenge About and Where Are Those Ice Cubes Going?

Another day, another bizarre TikTok challenge . This time around, the women of the short video clip platform are up to something a little weird. The latest craze is the "ice cube challenge," which you've probably seen all over the app if you've spent even a modicum of time on it.

It sounds pretty benign, perhaps even similar to the ice bucket challenge, but let's just say that it's a lot more involved than pouring ice cold water all over yourself or someone else. It has a much more adult connotation.

If you've been seeing TikTok posts hashtagged with the "#icecubechallenge" category, we've got all the answers you're searching for about what it actually is. Just be advised before you proceed that it's not something you should actually do – it poses several significant health risks that really aren't worth taking for some content on the internet.

But with all that said, let's launch right into everything you need to know. You may wish you'd never heard of it, though... it's pretty odd.