The Best TikTok Dances to Learn While We're All Quarantined

The Best TikTok Dances to Learn While We're All QuarantinedBy Katie Garrity
Since most of the world is practicing social distancing right now and doing their best to stay inside, what better time to hunker down and take up a new hobby? Maybe it’s time to pick up that guitar that’s been collecting dust for a while or maybe you’ve been wanting to learn how to actually cook or maybe you are finally going to download TikTok and get on board with over one billion other people who use the app.
Bored? Here's a roundup of the best TikTok dances of 2020.
TikTok, the social media platform that has taken the world by storm with over 123 million app downloads, is filled with dancing, memes, and lip-syncing to the latest viral song.
If you’ve found yourself scrolling on the For You page and come across a bunch of 15- and 30-second dance videos, confused yet curious, it’s time to settle in and join in on the fun.
These dances are pretty much unavoidable at this point, and when you’re watching them they don’t look that hard; so why not make the best of this time in isolation and come out a professional TikTok dancer? We’ve rounded up the best TikTok dances of 2020 so far so you can make the most of your day during this unprecedented time!
The “Say So” Dance on TikTok
This one is super short and easy to do because it only requires your arms and a slight body roll. This is one of the most popular and well-known dances on the app. Doja Cat, the artist behind the song, liked this dance so much she put the creator Haley Sharpe, or @yodelinghaley, in the music video for the song.
The “Cannibal” Dance on TikTok
This dance is very entertaining and really fun to watch, but it is one of the most difficult ones to master besides the “I’ll eat you up” hand gesture at the beginning. TikTok creator @ya.girl.bri.bri97 is credited with coming up with the choreography for this one.
The Renegade Dance on TikTok
The Renegade is probably the most popular and viral dance TikTok has had on its app to date. If you find yourself determined enough to learn this dance, it’ll take some time. We recommend finding a YouTube tutorial like this one. It was created by 14-year-old Jalaiah Harmon.
The “Supalonely” Dance on TikTok
This dance easily has one of the catchiest songs attached to it. “Supalonely” by Benne is an upbeat, pop song with a great beat. Perfect for a TikTok dance. This one is also pretty high on the difficulty scale, but since we’re all ordered to stay inside our houses, we've got some time to perfect this one.
The “Savage” Dance on TikTok
This one might be our all-time favorite because it’s just so dang catchy and the dance is actually really fun to learn. You even get to throw it back! How fun! The dance features the sound from Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Savage.”
The “Attention” Dance on TikTok
Do we have your attention? Good! Todrick, the creator behind this TikTok song, wants your attention too! If you are not a gymnast or professional dancer, we can’t say this dance will be easy for you. It involves jumps, high kicks, splits, and backbends. It’s extremely complicated and difficult but give it a shot!
