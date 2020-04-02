TikTok Users Are Doing the G6 Filter Challenge for a Glow Up

A niche section of TikTok is makeup tips and beauty secrets. Beauty influencers and bloggers will give tips on makeup dupes, drugstore hacks, and any other sort of helpful knowledge for the average TikTok user.

But one new trend going around right now doesn’t involve makeup at all actually — you just need some natural sunlight and the right filters. It’s called the G6 Filter Challenge and it has taken over TikTok. But what is it exactly and how do you even go about doing it? Here’s the inside scoop.