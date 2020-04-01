If You Miss Vine, You Can Probably Find Your Favorite Creators on TikTok

If You Miss Vine, You Can Probably Find Your Favorite Creators on TikTokBy Katie Garrity
After Vine closed down, heartbroken users were wondering where to turn to for the 6-second video fix. Vine provided a space for short video clips to shine. The Vine app could be used to browse videos, along with groups of videos by theme, and trending videos. Vine competed with other social media services such as Instagram.
Vine created a gaggle of popular creators that soon set every trend on the app gaining millions of followers and views. When the app was purchased by Twitter and quickly shut down, all of those creators were scrambling to find a new platform to keep their following on. Enter: TikTok. If you’ve been missing some of your favorite creators from Vine, we’ve found some of the best viners on TikTok so you can still get your fix!
Marcus Johns
Marcus Johns started his career in acting. He rose to fame on Vine garnering millions of followers. He has his own comedy shtick, that originated on Vine, but he has now brought that to the TikTok community. He’s currently sitting on over 3.7 million likes and over 100K followers.
Josh Peck
Josh Peck was a celebrity before Vine or TikTok or any social media platform, starring in the Nickelodeon series, Drake and Josh. Josh converted his humor into six-second sound bites on Vine, and then hopped over to TikTok. He has since garnered 12K followers. He also is buddies with superstar YouTube creator, David Dobrik.
Alx James
Alx James once had over 8 million followers on Vine. Known for his straight-forward, sassy, and no-nonsense takes on life, there were even rumors of the Vine star getting his own reality show.
Brittany Furlan Lee
Since departing from Vine, comedienne Brittany Furlan got married to rockstar legend, Tommy Lee. She consistently features the Motley Crue drummer in her TikTok videos. Brittany almost has 1 million followers on the app and has garnered over 8 million likes.
Zach King
Zach King was most known on Vine for his "magic vines.” He would create six-second videos digitally edited to look as if he is doing magic. He calls his videos "digital sleight of hand". Once Vine was closed down, he took that magic to TikTok. His TikToks are ridiculously cool, and Zach rightfully has over 39 million followers and 391 million likes.
Liza Koshy
Liza started from humble beginnings, making hilarious Vines in her bedroom or on her drive to school. Her fame grew exponentially and once Vine was closed down, she took her talents to YouTube where she has more than 14 million subscribers and 1.5 billion views. Once TikTok grew in popularity, Liza joined in on the fun. She’s even collaborated with Will Smith.
King Bach
Quite possibly the most popular Viner to ever be on the video app, as he was the most followed account, was King Bach. The Viner-turned-influencer found his way to TikTok and has gained a following of almost 15 million users. He still collaborates with former viners like Amanda Cerny.
