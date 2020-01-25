Looks Like Vine Is Coming Back as Byte, so 6 Second Videos Will Be Peppering the Internet Once More

Looks Like Vine Is Coming Back as Byte, so 6 Second Videos Will Be Peppering the Internet Once MoreBy Mustafa Gatollari
Vine was a digital force to be reckoned when it was released. It not only helped launch the careers of some popular comedians, but provided the internet with tons of hilarious 6-second clips that still persist long after the platform shut down in 2017. Later that year, Vine's co-creator Dom Hofmann announced that he was working on a new video sharing app, and it's called Byte.
Although Snapchat and Instagram have their own video upload services, the real "spiritual successor" to the platform seems to be TikTok, which is all the rage these days. Vine's appeal, however, was the fact that it was like Twitter for video. Instead of 140 characters though, all you had was 6 seconds to get whatever you wanted to get across to your followers, which forced users to get super creative.
What is Byte?
The closest thing to Vine, it even has a similar name and its moniker is a shout-out to the "byte-sized" clips it hopes users will share in droves. The official Twitter account for the app shared the following message: "Today we’re bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them."
They continued, "It’s called byte and it’s both familiar and new. we hope it’ll resonate with people who feel something’s been missing."
One of the biggest problems Vine had back in the day was monetization of its platform. Creatives who used it gained some notoriety but not much else after their clips were looped millions of times.
Byte hopes to solve that issue by vowing to launch "a pilot version of our partner program which we will use to pay creators" that is supposedly going to be available "very soon."
So if you've felt the need to share six seconds of glory online and not much else for a while now, Byte could be your chance to do so. And who knows? If you put up some great content, you could possibly get paid for it, too.
So how can you download Byte? Currently it's available for both iOS and Android, so if you've got a smartphone, you'll be able to start sharing videos immediately.
The application was originally slated for a Spring 2019 release date, but better late than never, right? The real question is though, is there room for yet another video streaming service, even if Vine was super popular back in the day?
Many argue that Byte could very well carve out a niche for itself. While TikTok is certainly blowing up at an wild rate and has accumulated quite the user base, the two services seem to serve very different demographics. While there's no shortage of comedic content on TikTok, it seems like the application features a greater breadth of content than Vine originally did.
Vine was almost exclusively focused on comedy, and I think Byte will definitely continue that tradition. It's hard to tell as of now, of course, seeing as it just launched. Will you be downloading it and giving it a try?
More from Distractify:
Brittany Furlan Left Vine Because She Said It Was "Toxic" for Her
Fans Are Crushed That Social Media Stars BatDad and Jen Have Split
Instagram Threads Lets You Create 'Status Updates,' Just Like on AIM
More From Distractify
Trending
Mom Celebrates Her Natural Body and Shares Her Journey on Massively Popular Instagram Account
Trending
Woman's App-Powered Rental Car Fails in Woods and Company Tells Her to Sleep in the Car
Trending
San Francisco Giants Not Inviting Aubrey Huff to 10 Year World Series Anniversary Party for Comments He Made
Trending
15 Things Straight Men Were Told Not to Do Because It's "Gay"